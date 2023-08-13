California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,641 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $46,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.33.

SBA Communications stock opened at $230.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

