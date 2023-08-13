eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $41,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in eBay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

