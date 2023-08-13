Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

