California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 219.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,288 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Atlassian worth $43,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $197.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.58 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $290.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,284,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,357 shares of company stock valued at $57,436,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

