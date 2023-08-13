Glenview Trust co Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,007,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Vontier by 1.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 190.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 472,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,840.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 701,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Down 0.7 %

Vontier stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

