Glenview Trust co Buys New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,483.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,464.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,504.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.