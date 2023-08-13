Glenview Trust co Has $298,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,667,087 shares of company stock worth $330,044,523. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

