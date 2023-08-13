Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $262,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

