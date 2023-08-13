Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,467 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of WEC Energy Group worth $285,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

WEC stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.