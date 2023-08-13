Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $277,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,432 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after acquiring an additional 346,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

