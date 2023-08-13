US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,535 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $24,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

