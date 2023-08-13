The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.