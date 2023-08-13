Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,108,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $273,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Corning stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.