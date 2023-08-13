Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,918,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 279,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $282,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

