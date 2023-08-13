Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,496 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Aflac worth $33,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.