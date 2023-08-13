Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $34,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $147.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $132.42 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Bank of America upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.