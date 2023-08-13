Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 46,656 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 648.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APP. Wedbush boosted their target price on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

