Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $35,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $187.95 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

