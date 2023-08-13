Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $761,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL opened at $4.80 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.