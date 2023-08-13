Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $172.48 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

