Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 327,350 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of DuPont de Nemours worth $306,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

DD stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

