KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $19,229,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $15,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 193.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 690.91%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

