American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,794,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AWK opened at $140.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Water Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.