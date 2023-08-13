1,219 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $255.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average is $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

