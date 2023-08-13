Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

MO stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

