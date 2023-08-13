KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.4 %

ARE stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

