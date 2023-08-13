Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

