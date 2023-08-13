KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

