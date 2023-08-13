KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

