KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 65.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 2.4 %

KMX stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMX

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.