KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $267.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

