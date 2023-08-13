California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Align Technology worth $41,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $352.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.63.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

