California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,973 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $42,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.31 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.16 and a 200-day moving average of $210.37. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.