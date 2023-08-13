RFG Advisory LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPC opened at $66.86 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

