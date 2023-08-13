RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $384.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.59 and its 200 day moving average is $310.81. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $475.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $95,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

