Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $43,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $217,878,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,845,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,404,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $9,028,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,845,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,404,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,117,501 shares of company stock worth $74,392,867. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.