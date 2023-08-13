Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $79.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

View Our Latest Report on Fortive

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.