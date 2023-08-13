California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,538 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $39,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

