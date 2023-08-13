RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

