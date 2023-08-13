California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,065 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Global Payments worth $47,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.