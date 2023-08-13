California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Republic Services worth $47,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

