California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $53,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,139,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $410.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

