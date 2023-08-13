US Bancorp DE Sells 1,699 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

