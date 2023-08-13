US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

