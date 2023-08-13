US Bancorp DE Sells 1,764 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $490.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $518.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.07 and a 200-day moving average of $465.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

