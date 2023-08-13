Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,463 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Albemarle worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.