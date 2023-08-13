Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Decreased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,164,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

