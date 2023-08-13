3,021 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

