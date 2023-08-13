Glenview Trust co Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPHQ opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

