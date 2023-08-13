US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magna International were worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 3,219.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

